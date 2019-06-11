The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,312 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $40,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,859,000 after buying an additional 2,480,578 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,433.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 101,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. 29,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,487. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.69%.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-cuts-holdings-in-firstenergy-corp-nysefe.html.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.