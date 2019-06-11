TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One TEMCO token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest. TEMCO has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $283,247.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,341,873,737 tokens. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS

TEMCO Token Trading

TEMCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

