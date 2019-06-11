Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.66 Million

Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will post sales of $129.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.90 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $94.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $541.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.20 million to $543.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $681.50 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $752.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 31,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,784,007.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 8,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $473,620.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,159,946. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Teladoc Health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,388 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,989,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,969 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,789,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after acquiring an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,523,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,710,000 after acquiring an additional 294,523 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,780,000 after acquiring an additional 566,839 shares during the period.

NYSE TDOC traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,019. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.25. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $89.05.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

