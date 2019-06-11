TD Asset Management Inc. Has $243,000 Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 69.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,777 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,942.1% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,149.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 419.2% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 402.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens set a $42.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/td-asset-management-inc-has-243000-stake-in-healthcare-services-group-inc-nasdaqhcsg.html.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.