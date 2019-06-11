TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,269,397 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Tesla by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,496,000 after buying an additional 59,736 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,413.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 371,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,289,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 0.50. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.45.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,055,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 102,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $243.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,866 shares of company stock valued at $34,758,084. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

