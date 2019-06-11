TCW Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $465,135.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,302.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,056,187 shares of company stock worth $386,222,459. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

BAX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,436. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $82.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

