TCG Advisors LP Has $4.31 Million Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of TCG Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 43,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,600,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,405 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

