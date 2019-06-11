TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,402,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the previous session’s volume of 327,221 shares.The stock last traded at $6.09 and had previously closed at $5.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of TapImmune in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.22 price objective for the company. WBB Securities raised shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.29 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of TapImmune in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TapImmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The firm has a market cap of $262.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.04.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

