Swiss National Bank Buys 4,400 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 108.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,796,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $43,862,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 501.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 32.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

NYSE MOH opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.89 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

