SVMK’s (SVMK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

“We attended Usabilla’s (recent acquisition) Customer Experience Forum this week, which further crystallized for us the strategic/synergistic rational for the deal. Reiterate BUY Thesis. We believe SVMK is set up to show accelerating revenue growth in 2H19/2020, and potentially grow in excess of 20% for years to come, driven by its move up-market with SurveyMonkey Enterprise, adoption of the Teams product, and higher contribution from the international segment. We remain the Street high for revenue for FY22 (see Figure 4).”,” SunTrust Banks’ analyst wrote.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVMK from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SVMK in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $16.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SVMK has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $191,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 10,063,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $153,173,973.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,191,744 shares of company stock valued at $185,256,018 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,328,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

