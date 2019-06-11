Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.88. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.3121 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 62.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. TheStreet cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. GMP Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/suncor-energy-inc-nysesu-shares-bought-by-northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co.html.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.