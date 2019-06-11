Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.20.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.27. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $130.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $281,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

