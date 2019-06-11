Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Holdings Boosted by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,707 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Summit State Bank by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Summit State Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Summit State Bank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in Summit State Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 117,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Summit State Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Summit State Bank stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.36. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Summit State Bank Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

