Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Insider William Dishman Sells 2,000 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) insider William Dishman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,501 shares in the company, valued at $601,159.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SYBT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $779.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

