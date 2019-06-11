Stock Traders Buy High Volume of H & R Block Call Options (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,473 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,463% compared to the typical daily volume of 478 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 40,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

