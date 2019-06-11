Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

XFOR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.94.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($6.67) earnings per share for the quarter.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.