State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,121 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centene by 33.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,167,000 after purchasing an additional 223,395 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

