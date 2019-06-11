State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 2,001 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7,017.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,033,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,004,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,001,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,819,000 after acquiring an additional 768,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,211,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 790,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,229,000 after buying an additional 218,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,038,329.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,772.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $246,875.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,853.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,008 shares of company stock worth $3,580,455. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RS stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 4.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $96.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

