Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Cut by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 685,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 51,330 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 7.3% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $50,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

