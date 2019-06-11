SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 20,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $108.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.508 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $6.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/spdr-bloomberg-barclays-high-yield-bond-etf-nysearcajnk-position-boosted-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.