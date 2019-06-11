Spark Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,850 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,733% compared to the typical daily volume of 210 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spark Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

Spark Therapeutics stock opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. Spark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

