Spark Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,850 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,733% compared to the typical daily volume of 210 call options.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spark Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.
Spark Therapeutics stock opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. Spark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 2.28.
Spark Therapeutics Company Profile
Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.
