Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $50,547.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $306,371.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $758,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,331,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,065,000 after purchasing an additional 336,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,461,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,089,000 after purchasing an additional 149,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,199,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,009,000 after purchasing an additional 232,148 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,066,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,877,000 after purchasing an additional 76,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

