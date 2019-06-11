Soma (SCT) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Soma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. Soma has a total market capitalization of $486,055.00 and approximately $77,521.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Soma has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00075194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008549 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00199287 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002142 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006566 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00094638 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,900,534 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co . Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

