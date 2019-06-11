SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Position Trimmed by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLG. Norges Bank bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,769,000. Boston Partners grew its position in SL Green Realty by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,317,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,574,000 after acquiring an additional 749,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,130,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,065,000 after acquiring an additional 516,276 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,840,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 181,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $106.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $556,937.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $276,661.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.91 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

