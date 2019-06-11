Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $170.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens set a $31.00 price target on Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $121,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick A. Burrow bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $2,011,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,328,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,056,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 189,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,706. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

