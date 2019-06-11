Shapiro Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 26,529 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.8% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $103,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after purchasing an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838,274 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,001,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,302,868,000 after acquiring an additional 896,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,146,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,205,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,106. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $137.07 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

