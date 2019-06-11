SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $114,000 in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Match Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Match Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Match Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Match Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. ValuEngine cut Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Match Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Match Group to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.26.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $449,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $8,277,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,784 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,607 shares of company stock worth $9,034,034. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.36. Match Group Inc has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 120.25% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $114,000 in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/sg-americas-securities-llc-invests-114000-in-match-group-inc-nasdaqmtch-stock.html.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.