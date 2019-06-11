SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 9,446 Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 499.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/sg-americas-securities-llc-buys-shares-of-9446-old-second-bancorp-inc-nasdaqosbc.html.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.