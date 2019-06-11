Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 414.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $250,786.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 169,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,582 shares of company stock worth $13,903,124. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NYSE:SCI opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

