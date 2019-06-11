Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 264 ($3.45).

SNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Senior from GBX 311 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Senior from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Senior from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target (down previously from GBX 310 ($4.05)) on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham sold 19,244 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £40,027.52 ($52,303.04).

SNR stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 233.80 ($3.06). The stock had a trading volume of 337,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.91 million and a P/E ratio of 19.81. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 184.30 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 336.60 ($4.40).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

