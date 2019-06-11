SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.04

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 101970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
