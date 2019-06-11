SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.04

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 101970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/segro-otcmktssegxf-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-9-04.html.

About SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.