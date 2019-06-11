Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 451.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Scorpio Bulkers were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,682 shares during the period. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SALT opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $307.66 million, a P/E ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 2.33. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

SALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Noble Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/scorpio-bulkers-inc-nysesalt-holdings-lifted-by-bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa.html.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.