Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,343,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136,470 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 9,218.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,340,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,261,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $643,757,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,003,000 after buying an additional 1,452,890 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,286,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $122,619,000 after buying an additional 985,591 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,794,441.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,077.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,316,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,297 shares of company stock valued at $21,062,015 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

