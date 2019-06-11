Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,421,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 936,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,678,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 93,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1,596.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. LTC Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 95.25%. The business had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/sawtooth-solutions-llc-buys-new-stake-in-ltc-properties-inc-nyseltc.html.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.