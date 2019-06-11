Sapience Investments LLC Grows Stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,928,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 46.8% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 110,548 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 272,464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 154,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 114,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,801,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,145,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry Windlinger acquired 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $34,737.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PE traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,577. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $427.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsley Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

