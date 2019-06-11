Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Gold from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. B. Riley upgraded Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.95.

RGLD opened at $92.30 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $3,587,836.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $495,647.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,760.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,557 shares of company stock worth $4,965,992. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,029,000 after acquiring an additional 113,273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,811,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,116,000 after acquiring an additional 831,019 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8,465.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,209,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $82,113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

