Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $414,000 Holdings in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 1,474.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Data were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in First Data during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Data by 116.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of First Data in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Data in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Data in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Data alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDC opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.00. First Data Corp has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. First Data had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other First Data news, EVP John F. Whorley, Jr. sold 38,512 shares of First Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $997,460.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,685.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 203,647 shares of First Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $5,264,274.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,324,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,231,474.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,384 shares of company stock worth $9,835,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Data from $25.64 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $414,000 Holdings in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/rockefeller-capital-management-l-p-has-414000-holdings-in-first-data-corp-nysefdc.html.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.