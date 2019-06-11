Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 983,384 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 186.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510,491 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,384 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $81,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $32,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,812,345 shares in the company, valued at $154,566,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,473,750 shares of company stock worth $133,883,350. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oracle to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

