RK Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,125,000 after buying an additional 63,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,148,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,664,000 after buying an additional 56,258 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 825,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,847,000 after buying an additional 54,468 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $138,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,547.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wellington Shields downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

NYSE JBT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.51. 410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.88. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $123.90. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

WARNING: “RK Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/rk-capital-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-30000-john-bean-technologies-corp-nysejbt.html.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.