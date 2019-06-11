RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

NYSE:RMI opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

Get RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH alerts:

In related news, insider Robert A. Dimella purchased 5,000 shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $101,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/rivernorth-oppo-sh-nysermi-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-09.html.

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.