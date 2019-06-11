RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
NYSE:RMI opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $22.63.
In related news, insider Robert A. Dimella purchased 5,000 shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $101,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
