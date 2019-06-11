Reviewing Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) & Getty Realty (OTCMKTS:GTY)

Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voltari and Getty Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voltari $1.55 million 4.86 -$1.53 million N/A N/A Getty Realty $136.11 million 9.44 $47.71 million $1.71 18.39

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Voltari.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Voltari shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Voltari and Getty Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Getty Realty has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.02%. Given Getty Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Voltari.

Profitability

This table compares Voltari and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voltari -96.58% N/A -8.29% Getty Realty 35.21% 8.56% 4.32%

Dividends

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Voltari does not pay a dividend. Getty Realty pays out 81.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Voltari on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voltari

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 859 properties and leased 74 properties from third-party landlords in 30 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

