Reviewing Hamilton Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBK) & United Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:UCBA)

Hamilton Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBK) and United Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:UCBA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

United Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hamilton Bancorp does not pay a dividend. United Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Hamilton Bancorp and United Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Bancorp $20.07 million 2.69 -$6.04 million N/A N/A United Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hamilton Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Hamilton Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of United Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Hamilton Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of United Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Bancorp and United Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Bancorp -16.51% -6.34% -0.68% United Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hamilton Bancorp and United Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United Community Bancorp beats Hamilton Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Bancorp

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Hamilton Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides a range of banking services primarily to small and middle-market businesses, and middle-income individuals. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand and health savings accounts. The company's loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist primarily of the U.S. government agency, municipal and corporate bond obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, as well as equity securities of government-sponsored enterprises. Further, the company provides ATM, online banking, and remote deposit capture services. It serves employment sectors, including services, manufacturing, wholesale/retail trade, federal and local government, health care facilities, and finance related employment. The company serves customers through seven full-service banking offices located in Cockeysville, Pasadena, Towson, Rosedale, Ellicott City, and Baltimore City in Maryland. Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Towson, Maryland.

About United Community Bancorp

United Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in Southeastern Indiana. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, including checking accounts; interest-bearing accounts, such as interest-bearing checking and money market accounts; regular savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as municipal deposits. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family real estate, nonresidential real estate and land, construction, agricultural, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, loans secured by savings accounts or certificates of deposit, new farm and garden equipment loans, new and used automobiles loans, recreational vehicle loans, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It operates through five branches located in Dearborn County and three branches located in adjacent Ripley County in Indiana. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

