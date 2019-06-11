Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rev Group to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Rev Group stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.72. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.34 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rev Group by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,051,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after buying an additional 2,386,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rev Group by 5,968.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 1,013,887 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rev Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rev Group by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 662,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 351,260 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Rev Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,789,000.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.