Resource America Inc. Decreases Position in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Resource America Inc. reduced its stake in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Great Ajax accounts for 3.0% of Resource America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Resource America Inc.’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 58.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,425. Great Ajax Corp has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $244.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a net margin of 47.79% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

