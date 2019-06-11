Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for American Woodmark (AMWD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) in the last few weeks:

5/31/2019 – American Woodmark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

5/29/2019 – American Woodmark had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2019 – American Woodmark was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/22/2019 – American Woodmark was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2019 – American Woodmark was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Sidoti. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2019 – American Woodmark was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/25/2019 – American Woodmark was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2019 – American Woodmark was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2019 – American Woodmark was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

American Woodmark stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,631. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.38.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

