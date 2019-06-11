Research Analysts Set Expectations for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, June 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $115.09 and a twelve month high of $139.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $232.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 694.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

