Request Network (REQ) Achieves Market Cap of $15.89 Million

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Request Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Huobi, Bitbns and Liqui. Request Network has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00407635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.02352959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00155668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000846 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Request Network Profile

Request Network’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. The official website for Request Network is request.network . Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Request Network is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Huobi, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, OKEx, CoinExchange, IDEX, Kucoin, GOPAX, Koinex, WazirX, Bitbns, Gate.io, DDEX, COSS, Binance, Ethfinex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.