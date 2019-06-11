Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,574 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 39,548.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,639 shares in the last quarter.

BMV DFE opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV has a 1-year low of $1,100.50 and a 1-year high of $1,462.50.

