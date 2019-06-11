Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QTT. Citigroup raised Qutoutiao from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered Qutoutiao from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Qutoutiao from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ QTT opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -2.12. Qutoutiao has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 164,514.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 82,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

