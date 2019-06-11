QEP Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 30,140 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,891% compared to the typical volume of 1,514 put options.

QEP Resources stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.99. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.23 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 60.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in QEP Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in QEP Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QEP Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in QEP Resources by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

